Surfer suffers ‘deep’ cut on isolated Tweed beach

A new piece of safety equipment at Dreamtime Beach has come in handy for a sufer on the weekend. Picture: NSW Surf Lifesaving.

THE latest edition to one of Tweed’s most beautiful beaches has been used in an emergency.

Gold Coast man Rhys Johannes-Weston, 25, needed the new emergency beacon which was installed at Fingal Head’s Dreamtime Beach last year.

Mr Johannes-Weston was surfing on Sunday morning when he landed on the fin of his board and suffered a deep cut to his upper thigh which resulted in a large amount of bleeding.

“I surf down at Dreamtime all the time and I remembered the emergency beacon. I remember when it was first installed last year,” Mr Johannes-Weston said.

““We didn’t have any mobile service and fin chops can be pretty bad, so I told my girlfriend we had to use the beacon to get good, clear service. I said it was there for a purpose so we should use it.”

The beacon allowed the couple to get in contact with the Surf Life Saving NSW State Operations Centre, who were able to send duty officers and NSW Ambulance down to the beach.

The Gold Coaster said the beacon gave beachgoers like him peace of mind when on isolated beaches.

“I usually don’t take a mobile phone with me when I surf anyway,” he said.

“The fact that you can use the beacon to call for help is really useful.”

Surf Life Saving Far North Coast Duty Officer Chris Samuels said that Dreamtime Beach is becoming increasingly popular with tourists but is an isolated, unpatrolled and often dangerous beach.

“Having an emergency beacon at that location is proving invaluable,” Mr Samuels said.

“It’s not even the summer season and we had over 200 people on the beach on Sunday.

“It’s a great piece of equipment.

“Thanks to the beacon, we were able to co-ordinate our response with Ambulance quickly and easily.”