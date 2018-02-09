Surfer to be flown to Brisbane after Tweed Coast incident

UPDATE: 12.18pm
AN INJURED surfer is being prepared for transport to a Brisbane hospital after an incident on the Tweed Coast.
The man, in his 40s, has suffered a suspected spinal injury, according to a Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter spokesman.
The surfer has been stabilised and will be flown to the Princess Alexandria Hospital in Brisbane in a stable condition.
UPDATE: 12pm
THE Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter has been sent to a surfing incident in Kingscliff.
The helicopter was tasked to the beach after a male, who they believed was 30 years old, suffered a possible spinal injury after bring struck in the head by a surfboard.
The surfer is being treated by paramedics and is expected to be transferred to the helicopter which has landed at the nearby Cudgen Leagues Club.
Initial report:
A MAN has been pulled from the surf after an incident at Kingscliff.
A NSW Ambulance spokesman said they were called to Kingscliff Beach scene about 10.17am with reports of a man suffering a surfing injury.
He said a man in his 40s was believed to have fallen from his surfboard and fallen onto sand, losing sensation from parts of his body for a short time.
He said a rescue helicopter had been requested and the man's condition was being treated as a possible spinal injury.