Surfer to be flown to Brisbane after Tweed Coast incident

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter has been sent to and incident at Kingscliff Beach.
Liana Turner
by

UPDATE: 12.18pm

AN INJURED surfer is being prepared for transport to a Brisbane hospital after an incident on the Tweed Coast.

The man, in his 40s, has suffered a suspected spinal injury, according to a Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter spokesman.

The surfer has been stabilised and will be flown to the Princess Alexandria Hospital in Brisbane in a stable condition.

UPDATE: 12pm

THE Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter has been sent to a surfing incident in Kingscliff.

The helicopter was tasked to the beach after a male, who they believed was 30 years old, suffered a possible spinal injury after bring struck in the head by a surfboard.

The surfer is being treated by paramedics and is expected to be transferred to the helicopter which has landed at the nearby Cudgen Leagues Club.

Initial report:

A MAN has been pulled from the surf after an incident at Kingscliff.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said they were called to Kingscliff Beach scene about 10.17am with reports of a man suffering a surfing injury.

He said a man in his 40s was believed to have fallen from his surfboard and fallen onto sand, losing sensation from parts of his body for a short time.

He said a rescue helicopter had been requested and the man's condition was being treated as a possible spinal injury.

