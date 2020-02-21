Surfers have fingers crossed for swell

NICE ONE: Wave of the day at Alexandra Headland on February 18. Photo Patrick Woods / Sunshine Coast Daily.

WELL, there's that cyclone swell done.

It pumped for two days, rained hard and a few spots turned on.

Others suffered from the weather and still others were just dangerous.

The ski boys had a ball.

At week's midpoint a small but intense low moved offshore south of Sydney,

This pushed a mid-sized swell up the coast.

It didn't last long, though, and it was very south, so many places missed out.

Be aware: some of that swell will linger into the weekend on south-facing beaches.

Short term, it still bears watching that BOM cyclone forecast: http://www.bom.gov.au/qld/forecasts/cyclone.shtml

We're mid-season and there's an active monsoon trough up the Top End, but for now, here's what's on offer.

Agnes Water to Coolangatta

Saturday: We have a lazy, dying east swell of 1m or less which might get topped up from the south. Don't expect much, though, and do hide on the points as the winds will be E-SE at 10-15 knots all day. Partly cloudy skies and a high chance of showers will make the 28C heat stifling, so consider a sloppy shorie.

The Cooly crew will have surf around the 1m mark and winds from the E-SE to 15 knots. It's a point surf day for sure. Showers and 28C will make it ocean-friendly. A few rips are still on the beaches, though.

Sunday: A metre or less of wind swell will make the beaches a chance early. After that, points only for a small one. Winds will be E to SE and up to 15 knots by the afternoon. Showers and 28C make it a copy of Saturday.

On the Goldy, surf to 1m will be best early on the beaches, then hit the points for a small but fun wave in the afternoon. Winds will build to 20 knots-plus later in the day from the SE. Skies will be cloudy and the high will be 28C.

Tweed Heads to Coffs Harbour

Saturday: Byron can plan on getting a bit more of that southern burst in swell and waves to 1.5m on the beaches wouldn't surprise. The points will be smaller but way cleaner with 1m-plus swell and light E/SE winds, easing through the morning. A few clouds and a possible thunderstorm will keep things summery. A top of 28C is forecast and rain's an 80 per cent chance.

Coffs will have light S to SE winds early, tending E in the afternoon. Waves will be dropping but sneak sets from the south could hit 1.5m. The high temp will be 24C and rain's a near-certainty at 95 per cent.

Sunday: About 1m (+/-) of mixed swell will grace the beaches and points in the Byron area.

Winds will start light SW then rise to 20 knot SE before the afternoon. Points only then.

Partly cloudy skies and a 60 per cent chance of showers or a thunderstorm will make it sultry. Hit the water.

Pale offshores will be replaced by light E winds by noon in Coffs. The beaches will be 1m (+/-) and should be fun most of the day. Maybe check the protected corners in the afternoon.

There's a 70 per cent chance of showers under partly cloudy skies.

Let's see what Huey brings us in the next month or two. It has to be better than previous months.

Disclaimer: This forecast is prepared the previous Thursday in order to satisfy newspaper production requirements. As conditions may change, it is always recommended that you take a good look before ever entering a surf zone.