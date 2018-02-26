Menu
Two surfers were rescued amid changing conditions at Snapper Rocks.
News

Surfers rescued from reverse sweep at D'bah

Liana Turner
by
26th Feb 2018 2:14 PM

TWO surfers were rescued from Duranbah Beach after being caught in a reverse-sweeping rip from Snapper Rocks at the weekend.

A Fingal Rovers Surf Life Saving Club member was near the headland when he noticed beach-goers waving in distress after the surfers had got into trouble shortly after 5pm on Sunday.

Surf Life Saving Far North Coast duty officer David Dempsey said while the current usually ran from south to north at the headland, it had reversed.

Rainbow Bay lifeguards attended in a rescue boat, while the Fingal SLSC volunteer spoke to the surfers from the headland, helping them to remain calm.

