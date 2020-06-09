Surfers ride digital wave after pandemic creates new comp

Cabarita’s Kyan Falvey competing pre-COVID19 has scored third place in the u/16s NSW Surfing Web Titles. Photo: Ethan Smith/Surfing NSW.

DURING the shutdown of surfing events, a whole new area opportunity has risen riding on the back of a surfboard industry boom.

Welcome to the new era of virtual surfing in the form of web titles presented by Surfing NSW and Surfing Queensland.

Surfers both freestyle and competitive have been able to submit surfing footage of themselves and judged on their best two waves much like a contest.

The last public surfing events were held in March and have been on hold until further notice owing to COVID-19 restrictions.

But that hasn't stopped people from surfing especially with the epic run of surf in the last month.

In fact, the surfboard manufacturing industry is experiencing a boom.

According to a spokesman from Burford Blanks a major supplier of surfboard foam worldwide. It's never been busier he said, "Sales of surfboard blanks have been unseasonably busy which is probably due to people surfing and not working plus the waves have been so good."

NSW were the first to kick off the new format of a web-based surfing competition judged on footage.

Cabarita boardrider Kyan Falvey was awarded third place in the u/16 boys when his Dad submitted footage he's filmed of his son.

Kyan had entered the regional titles but when those events were cancelled the competitors were offered entry into an online comp.

Entrants had to submit two waves surfed and filmed in NSW in 2020.

Each wave was scored like a competition and the results were shown on the site.

Kyan Falvey and his Dad Ben filming for Web titles. Photo: Supplied.

The new format designed by former Queensland Junior champion Chris Friend allows each surfer to watch their own waves and the waves of their competitors and recognise why they received their scores.

Anyone could register and set up their own comp and invite their own judges.

"I was just surfing close to home because of the restrictions and we were lucky because there was consistent swell, "said Kyan.

"My Dad filmed a couple of waves that consisted of a combo of two turns, and they were the best clips that I had at the time. It was a good process to sort through my own waves and work out which ones would get the best scores."

Kyan is now looking forward to comps starting back up again which looks likely by next month in July for both NSW and Queensland.

The latest results are in for Surfing Queensland's JOLYN web titles.

Surfing Queensland's first-ever online surfing competition in which competitors upload their clips and are judged online are as follows:

OPEN WOMENS

1. Jade Wheatley (Currumbin)

OPEN MENS

1. Maddy Job (Burleigh)

u/18 boys Marlon Harrison (Coolangatta)

u/18 girls Raya Campbell (Coolangatta)

u/16 boys Chez Bos (Burleigh) u/14 boys 1. Rico Haybittle, runner-up Lando Bos (Burleigh). u/14 girls Jody Halford (Currumbin), runner-up Milla Gadd (Currumbin) and u/12 boys Charli Hately (Currumbin)

The Winner of each division will receive a day at Surfing Australia's HPC delivered by the SQLD High-Performance Program (Date TBA due to COVID-19 restrictions).