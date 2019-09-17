Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A great white shark.
A great white shark.
News

Surfer warns of monster great white lurking in surf break

Matt Deans
by
17th Sep 2019 6:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SURFER has been given a great fright, after he spotted a monster great white swim past him while standing in shallow water on a Coffs Coast beach. 

Brad Sharp took to social media this evening to share his close encounter with what he estimates was a '9-10 foot' white shark at Emerald Beach.  

He said after catching a wave he flicked off his board and while standing in chest deep water spotted the shark.

"Cruising past right against my naughty parts was basically a submarine with teeth. He went past," Brad said.

"I did a lil wee then yelled at Harley.

"Went in, no lives or limbs lost just a little bodily fluid."

A young surfer reported his own close call at Emerald Beach on Monday after a shark reportedly struck his board.

Another close call reported at Emerald Beach.
Another close call reported at Emerald Beach.

The shark encounters come after several sightings of both fur and leopard seals resting on Mid and North Coast beaches in recent days.

NSW DPI has reported a host of tagged white and bull sharks being detected off beaches at Port Macquarie, Lennox Head, Crescent Head and Forster this week. 

 

The Facebook post that's gone viral in Coffs Coast surfing circles.
The Facebook post that's gone viral in Coffs Coast surfing circles.

More Stories

coffs coast coffs harbour editors picks emerald beach great white shark sighting surf break
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    PHOTOS: Police swarm university amid emergency lockdown

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Police swarm university amid emergency lockdown

    Breaking SCU is urging all students and staff members to stay inside, with the Lismore campus currently in emergency lockdown.

    Surfer suffers ‘deep’ cut on isolated Tweed beach

    premium_icon Surfer suffers ‘deep’ cut on isolated Tweed beach

    News The latest edition to one of Tweed’s most beautiful beaches has been used in an...

    'Cult' leader issues 'unreserved' apology to blogger

    premium_icon 'Cult' leader issues 'unreserved' apology to blogger

    Crime UM leader brought a defamation case against a blogger in 2015

    Major change to Tweed’s ‘death trap’ following tragic crash

    premium_icon Major change to Tweed’s ‘death trap’ following tragic crash

    News Speed limits at one of the Tweed’s worst pieces of road has been reduced in an...