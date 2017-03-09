Surfing greats to tackle the big questions

WOW: Big Wave women surfing is featured in the surf movie, It Ain't Pretty, on Wednesday, March 15 at Surfworld.

vanessa.horstman

SURF SCENE with Andrew McKinnon

AUSTRALIA'S first International Surfing Symposium, in association with the Global Wave Conference, will converge on the Gold Coast next week.

The two-day conference at Currumbin RSL on March 13 and March 14 will feature 38 speakers from all over the surfing world and academic fields.

Ocean conservation and all related issues is the general theme, with topics of interest including sustainable surfboards, fitness, health and coaching, women's surfing, surfing in the Olympics and a forum to discuss shark management.

Wayne "Rabbit” Bartholomew, the number-one patron for Gold Coast World Surfing Reserve Inc, will host the organisation for the inaugural symposium and preside over its opening on March 13 at 9am.

Rabbit will be followed by fellow Coolangatta mate Peter Townend. The two original Cooly Kids, who became the first Gold Coast world professional champions in 1976/78, will reflect on their amazing history and their current roles.

Former world-rated number one, California's Brad Gerlach, has recently moved to Australia with his Australian wife Anna and will be speaking on the same day.

"The symposium is something I am looking forward to attending and speaking at,” Gerlach said.

"Surfing is my life and I am so blessed to be healthy and still just as passionate about it as ever.

"In fact I am probably more passionate and appreciative than ever with all my friends and colleagues still surfing.”

Surfing conservationist Dave 'Rasta' Rastovich. Contributed

Other notable speakers on Monday include Dave Rastovich and Dick van Straalen, Save the Waves director of programs Nick Mucha, well known author Tim Baker and Surfing Australia's sports science manager Dr Sophia Nimphius.

Tuesday's conference is made up of some of Australia and the world's leading surfing academics such as Professor Ralph Buckley, Dr Neil Lazarow and the UK's Dr Greg Borne.

There are four prominent women academics presenting including Prof Donna Weeks, Dr Rebecca Olive, Kavaljit Randahawa and Naomi Edwards. Tickets for the conference will include meals and refreshments and there are discounts for students and pensioners.

Surfworld surf museum at Currumbin will screen Save the Waves Surf Film Festival on Wednesday night from 6.30pm.

Two international movies will be screened, It Ain't Pretty about women in big waves and Skeleton Sea on the problem of plastics in the ocean, plus short film features including the Gold Coast World Surfing Reserve dedication. Local Gold Coast surfer-musician Chris Freeman will play acoustic music.

The symposium will go with big thanks to James Reyne and his band and the Felicity Lawless Band who will wrap up the event on Friday night, March 17 at the Currumbin RSL.

* For registration of tickets and more information, of all events go to www.goldcoastworld surfingreserve.com.