Former surfing world champion and would-be politician Wayne ‘Rabbit’ Bartholomew has been hospitalised after being bitten by a snake.
Former surfing world champion and would-be politician Wayne 'Rabbit' Bartholomew has been hospitalised after being bitten by a snake.
Snake takes a bite out of an Aussie surfing legend

by Greg Stolz
17th Dec 2020 4:43 PM
Gold Coast surfing legend and would-be politician Wayne 'Rabbit' Bartholomew is in hospital after being attacked by a snake.

The former world champion, who stood for the Labor Party in the October 31 state election, has taken to social media to reveal details of his run-in with the reptile.

Wayne
Wayne "Rabbit" Bartholomew is in hospital after being bitten by a snake. Picture: Instagram

Beneath a picture of his heavily-bandaged left leg, Bartholomew posted that he was "hanging out in hospital waiting to see if it was a deadly snake or a non venomous one ... or maybe a juvenile snake that did not inject its venom'.

"In Australia they treat it as a worst case scenario," he told his nearly 10,000 Instagram followers.

"May the odds be always with me."

Wayne 'Rabbit' Bartholomew is in hospital after being bitten by a snake. Picture: Nigel Hallett
Wayne 'Rabbit' Bartholomew is in hospital after being bitten by a snake. Picture: Nigel Hallett

The post prompted a flood of well-wishes from his followers including fellow surfing greats.

Bartholomew stood for Labor in the Gold Coast seat of Burleigh, narrowly losing to LNP incumbent Michael Hart.

Originally published as Surfing legend 'Rabbit' bitten by snake

