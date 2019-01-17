Surfing legends and club members to aid mental health

FAMILY TIES: Ty Richardson surfed with his uncle Joel Parkinson to win the Family Teams event at the Eager Beaver surf charity event last year at Palm Beach and will be back for this year's event on January 27.

FAMILY TIES: Ty Richardson surfed with his uncle Joel Parkinson to win the Family Teams event at the Eager Beaver surf charity event last year at Palm Beach and will be back for this year's event on January 27. BEN STAGG/SURFING QLD

Surf Scene with Andy Mac

THIS year's annual "Eager Beaver” surf charity event proudly presented by the Palm Beach Boardriders in memory of long-time member Nathan "Beaver” Jager will have more than a few well-known legends plus an army of passionate Palmy members surfing for their old mate and the registered national charity, LIVIN in aid of mental health.

Following on from the super successful Burleigh Boardriders annual Single Fin event, the Eager Beaver will be held on Sunday, January 27 at 25th avenue, Palm Beach - the home of the Palmy Army.

Now in its sixth year, the Eager Beaver is gaining much popularity and notoriety amongst the Gold Coast surfing community.

Eager Beaver organiser Dan Binskin said the charity surf contest was a light-hearted way of shining a light on a very serious situation.

"It's open to anyone. We have father and sons, mates, husband and wives from pros to first timers. It's about having fun and watching some seriously good surfing goes down,” he said.

The Palm Beach boardrider and personal friend of Beaver came up with the idea of a team surfing format for the one day event.

'It's Ambrose style surfing. Two man tag team where only the two best waves are counted. I designed it to help guys who don't surf that well, get through their heats with a partner who rips. No team has an individual name attached,” Dan said.

"This contest is all about getting our community together and having fun while also addressing this silent illness”

All proceeds from the event will be donated to LIVIN which is dedicated to assisting those suffering from mental illness.

Eager Beaver raised more than $6000 last year for LIVIN, which takes a hands-on approach to raise awareness and educate people about mental illness.

"We're proud to be teaming up with LIVIN for the sixth year in a row and to support the great work that they do,” said Dan.

Last year, there were 48 registered teams competing with a mix of fathers and sons, pro surfers, brothers and old mates and this year will include a number of female teams such as the Humble Bees Charlotte Mulley and Phoebe Kane and Team Wavery, Winnie Walsh and Avery Brown . Angie Adler is surfing with husband Dru Adler.

A combination of the Richos (Mark Richardson and son Ty) and Parkos (Joel Parkinson) Family took it out last year surfing as the Parchos.

There's a good rumour that Joel will be back including his old Cooly Kids sparring partner Dean "Dingo "Morrison who is now a surfing dad.

Registration costs $70 per team and includes two contest packs, caps and entry to the club.

To participate, register at www.eagerbeaver.surf/enter

The Presentation is from 4pm at All Stars Sports Club Palm Beach with local Band El Torana playing from 5.30 pm.