Surfing open returns to Tweed Coast

PLANS UNDER WAY: Sean McKeown is gearing up for the Australian Surf Board Surfing Open, which kicks off in Kingscliff next month. Scott Powick

The Australian Longboard Surfing Open has become something of an icon for Kingscliff since the event was first held there in 2008.

Event director Sean McKeown said as they work to again attract international talents, organisers have also been looking to the coastline's indigenous community to enrich the event's identity.

"This year we're going to highlight the indigenous involvement with surfing in the area,” McKeown said.

He said they had been working with the Tweed Coast community organisation Juraki, which runs the Juraki Surfing Invitational, inspired by a long indigenous surfing history and the story of Aboriginal man Churakai, who was recognised for his lifesaving efforts at Greenmount in the early 1900s.

"There's a really strong relationship between the indigenous people of this area and surfing and it only makes sense to bring it to our event,” McKeown said.

He said family connections ran deep with their participants, too.

"We've had, at one, stage, three generations of a family surfing,” he said.

"The majority of the people come to have a lot of fun.

"Most of it's pretty friendly.

"It's all about getting some good waves, a but of sunshine, having a good time at the beach.”

But for some, it's a gruelling, serious competition.

"The toughest division is the over-60s and over-70s,” McKeown said.

"Those guys have been going against each other since the late 50s and early 60s.”

He said they were hoping to have in excess of 150 entries for the 14 divisions, which span from under-18s to over-70s.

There are a host of categories including eight-foot, retro boards and entries to the pro division opened on the weekend.

"That will hopefully attract a lot of people from overseas,” McKeown said.

"We've been fortunate to have a number of world champions (in the past).

"Last year a third of entries came from surfers from overseas and we've had a strong international presence.”

But it's not just about salty fun and healthy competition.

The event will also feature the Wacky Waves fancy dress event in support of Headspace, along with Fluro Friday which will also raise awareness of mental health issues

The 2018 Australian Longboard Surfing Open will run at Kingscliff Beach from February 28 to March 4.

McKeown said it would be held in conjunction with the Kingscliff Night Markets.

For more information or to register, visit australian- longboardopen.com.