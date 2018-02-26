Surfing reserve decision welcomed

The Cabarita Beach-Bogangar region has received official endorsement to be next National Surfing Reserve. Dr Kerrie Foxwell-Norton and Linda Sinclair.

The Cabarita Beach-Bogangar region has received official endorsement to be next National Surfing Reserve. Dr Kerrie Foxwell-Norton and Linda Sinclair. Scott Powick

IT'S no coincidence the Tweed Coast has helped churn out top-tier surfers like Mick Fanning, Joel Parkinson and Stephanie Gilmore.

The abundance of the region's quality breaks was acknowledged last week when the Board of National Surfing Reserves announced its unanimous decision to nominate Cabarita Beach-Bogangar as a regional surfing reserve.

Dr Kerrie Foxwell-Norton, chairperson of the local steering committee and the first female head of a surfing reserve in the world, welcomed the decision.

"It's just an honour,” Dr Foxwell-Norton said.

"The process has been about two years in the making from the initial concept to getting together to nominate.

"We wanted to put something forward that was a reflection of our community. We took some time to do it, to make sure we consulted with our community.”

Long reputed for its natural beauty and consistency and quality of the surfing break, the region's significance to the local community was also a major factor in the selection process.

Dr Foxwell-Norton said the status would help to signal the importance of the break.

BIG WIN: Dr Kerrie Foxwell-Norton has been named the first female head of a National Surfing Reserve after a move to make Cabarita Beach a surf reserve. Scott Powick

"We know that Cabarita and indeed the entire Tweed Coast is under (increasing) population pressure,” she said.

"There's more people at our beach than there's every been before. We want to retain and respect this beautiful and special slice of the Australian coast.”

While the move is a great step for the community, Dr Foxwell-Norton said it was also special to be named the first female chairperson of a National Surfing Reserve.

The National Surfing Reserves board, which includes coastal experts led by Professor Andrew Short and Brad Farmer, commended locals' nomination of the Tweed Coast break.

"While declaring surfing reserves at such beautiful places like Cabarita are largely symbolic in nature, it acknowledges the past, the present and importantly to future generations, that surfing beaches are a valuable and integral part of our national identity and way of life and need to be respected, preserved and shared,” Mr Farmer said.

The local steering committee will meet regularly to develop a commemorative booklet, the installation of an official plaque and formal dedication ceremony, expected to be held in November.

There are now 20 National Surfing Reserves across Australia, 10 World Surfing Reserves including the Gold Coast, and several regional surf reserves, including Cabarita.