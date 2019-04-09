Surf's circus at its best

TEAM EFFORT: Bede Durbidge helps steer his club - the Point Lookout Boardriders - to victory at the 35th Kirra Teams event.

TEAM EFFORT: Bede Durbidge helps steer his club - the Point Lookout Boardriders - to victory at the 35th Kirra Teams event. Supplied

SURFING: Wow, what a couple of intense surfing weeks on the Coast.

You've got to love it when the big WSL circus rolls into town for the World Tour opener and the full entourage that follows.

Apart from the Quiksilver Pro and Boost Mobile Pro events, there was the WSL world champions at the Star Casino arguably the best ever.

Then the Surfing Australia Hall of Fame Awards, followed by the SBIA fundraiser from Surfrider Foundation followed by the Legendary not to be repeated Kangas double book launch with PT and Rabbit and a cast of Legends including Hawaii's Jeff Hakman at Surf World Surf Museum.

But let's back it up, as the great surfing cinematographer Jack McCoy would say so before the WSL juggernaut took centre stage at Dbah, it was the Kirra Teams.

Held the weekend before marked the 35th annual Kirra Teams event hosted by the Kirra Surf riders Club.

Thank goodness for Duranbah Beach, the saviour of surfing for Gold Coast as was witnessed by the Quikky. When there is not enough swell or as it turned out no sand at Snapper and not big enough for Kirra.

The previous week got off to wrong start when the Kirra Club's trailer was stolen from the carpark opposite Kirra Surf Club pavilion.

Thanks to the generosity of clubs competing helped out with backup gear.

This year's Kirra Teams had a green theme using the SAE solar energy generator for the PA-system and for the first time had a welcome to country presentation.

Thirty-five clubs turned up for the longest running club competition in Australia if not the world and the competition was the closest in club's history.

After day one, 12 clubs were locked in a battle royale with Noosa only a nose hair in

front.

Their strike surfer Daniel Vardy just needed to win their last heat but stumbled into third place.

Previous winners the Snapper Surfriders called on recently retired world champion Joel Parkinson who came up short against North Narrabeen's ultimate Club battler and former World Tour competitor Nathan Hedge.

Joel's cousin Mitch fared even worse with a fourth and Snapper suffered their worst Club result ever in 16th place.

Host club Kirra also called on their star power with retired world champion Mick Fanning who waited a full 15 minutes before taking his two waves only, karate chopping the lip to the beach for a brilliant win on the day.

Angourie Boardriders were then emerging as sentimental favourites surfing for their legendary Baddy aka Davis Treloar who had suddenly passed away surfing at Angourie the very day before.

Former Bronte champion now living at Yamba had a chance to win for Angourie but was relegated to third.

In the end it was the Point Lookout Boardriders from North Stradbroke Island led by Surfing Australia coach Bede Durbidge who took out their first Kirra Teams.