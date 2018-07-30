Menu
OPEN: Minister Stuart Ayres and surfing legend Layne Beachley at the opening of the Surfing Australia Hurley High Performance Centre in Casuarina .
OPEN: Minister Stuart Ayres and surfing legend Layne Beachley at the opening of the Surfing Australia Hurley High Performance Centre in Casuarina .
Surf's up for new $6m Surfing Australia Performance Centre

Aisling Brennan
by
30th Jul 2018 2:29 PM

THE next generation of surfers with their sights set on the Olympics will have the added advantage of amping up their skills at the newly upgraded Surfing Australia Hurley High Performance Centre in Casuarina.

Sports Minister Stuart Ayres officially opened the new $6 million facility last Friday and said it would be a valued asset to the surfing community.

"Surfing is ingrained into the sporting psyche of Australia, so it is fitting that the NSW Government has been able to make such an important contribution to the future international success of our surfers,” Mr Ayres said.

"The opening of this centre is perfect timing as our world class athletes prepare for surfing's debut as an Olympic sport at the Tokyo 2020 Games.”

Surfing Australia Elite Program Manager Bede Durbidge said the expansion "will make a huge difference to both our current elite athletes, and the many talented young surfers in the system”.

The expansion was made possible through a $3 million contribution from the NSW Government, $2.54 million from the Federal Government and $500,000 from Surfing Australia.

surfing australia high performance centre
Tweed Daily News

    Local Partners