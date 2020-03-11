Surf’s up for the world’s longest-running single-fin event

WAVE RIDER: Jim Rogers will compete in the over 70s division of the 40th annual Byron Bay Malibu Club's Classic held April 24 to 26, 2020. Photo: Craig from @byronsurfphotos

IT'S thought to be the longest running single-fin surfing competition in the world and next month its on our coastal doorstep.

Held at Wategos Beach every April, the Byron Bay Malibu Classic will celebrate it's 40th year and the waves will be filled with longboards as surfers from all over Australia and New Zealand will be celebrating this milestone.

Hosted by the Byron Bay Malibu Club, which was formed back in the shortboard heyday of 1980, the event has raised well in excess of a quarter of a million dollars to local community organisations over the years.

Club secretary Ron Hughes said there is already a "steady stream" of entries from those wanting to surf boards 9ft (2.7m) and over.

"The over 70s, a lot them had put their entries in last Christmas," he said.

"Already a lot of surfers are taking off the training wheels, removing their side fins and using a larger centre fin on their longboards to get ready.

Hughes said he club expects around 170 entries with hundreds more coming along to watch.

"There's a great feeling of camaraderie between the competitors," he said.

"When else do you get to surf Wategos with just a few mates and have the waves all to yourselves?

"And there will be world-class surfers in every event and every division."

Hughes said the club is keen for surfers who took part in events during the 80s and 90s to come along and be part of the celebrations.

He said the beach will be full of people enjoying the waves and friendships they have made at the event over the years.

"It would be good for them to come back, even if they don't wax up and paddle out," he said.

"Come along and catch up, we will have some photos and video footage from the early events."

