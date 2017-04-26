Surfscene: South African rings the bell

WUNDERKIND: Jordy Smith of South Africa finally got to ring the iconic Bell after two third placings in previous years.

vanessa.horstman

WHAT a sensational end to the Australian leg of the World Surf League tour.

Snapper was cracking, Margaret River was pumping and Bells was booming during what has been the best start to a world tour in many years.

South African wunderkind Jordy Smith finally got to ring the bell and he was so enthusiastic about it, he managed to chip his tooth when ringing the iconic trophy.

There has been much hype about Smith and after 10 years of trying to win at Bells he has broken through.

Twice he has placed third at the event, losing narrowly on both occasions. Last year he finished runner-up last year to Matt Wilkinson but this year he would not be denied.

Tenacious Brazilian Caio Ibelli took the fight up to the end, disposing of tour leader John John Florence with a buzzer-beating wave in the semis. But in the end, the Brazilian was no match for the South African.

Mick Fanning's return to form with a rejuvenated and methodical attack was on point and just when it looked like he was heading for another bell, JJF busted out a high-scoring alley oop to extinguish Fanning's chances in the quarter-finals.

Joel Parkinson finished ninth to stay in the top 10 behind ratings leader Florence with Smith equal second with Owen Wright.

The next stop on the tour is Brazil. Saquarema is the new location for the Oi Rio Pro from May 9-20.

Men's leaderboard: 1: J Florence; 2: J Smith and O Wright; 4: A de Souza; 5: K Andino; 6: F Toledo; 7: C Ibelli.

Power over style was the difference between Courtney Conlogue and Steph Gilmore in the women's event at Bells Beach.

Conlogue's fighting spirit shone through when she was seemingly on the ropes against world champion Tyler Wright in the semis.

Having not caught a wave for 15 minutes and after losing priority with Wright sitting on a pair of 7s, the gate looked to have shut. But the combative Californian gritted her teeth and posted a nine-point ride.

Suddenly Conlogue, who fought such a torrid battle for the world title against eventual winner Tyler Wright in 2016, was back in the game. Wright buckled her board attempting a closeout re-entry which allowed Conlogue to pick up the required score and secure a finals berth alongside six-time world champ Gilmore.

Surfing a flashy DHD with lightning fast moves, Gilmore had a brilliant start in the final and had her sights set on a fourth Bells victory, which would have equalled four-time world champion Lisa Anderson's effort.

Then a couple of mistakes - like not completing the final manoeuvre and missing a wave to lose priority - gave Conlogue a chance to pounce.

Conlogue had a few a close calls but wasn't going to let an opportunity go by without capitalising.

The judges don't judge style. It's all about power in the pocket from the first turn to the last.

If style was part of the criteria, Gilmore would have had a huge advantage but the way to win is to play by the rules and she will have to tighten up her game to keep a grip on the world title race.

Gilmore remains a contender in 2017 and holds the ratings lead with a first, second and third after the opening three events.

That's a fantastic position to be in heading to Brazil but Gilmore will need to work on her backhand for the Brazilian beachbreaks and finish off the final moves to stay on top. Power and consistency will be the key.