Surfscene with Andy Mac: No Moore dragging heels

vanessa.horstman

A CALIFORNIAN showdown will be crucial for those who are dragging their heels on this year's WSL World Tour.

It's the pointy end of the tour for both the men and women and the next stop at Trestles, California, will be a make-or-break for contenders and re-qualifiers.

Reputations and ratings points are on the line for Carissa Moore and Stephanie Gilmore.

Take, for instance, former three-time Hawaiian women's world champion Moore, who is surprisingly languishing in ninth on the ratings. This is Moore's worst position to date since arriving in explosive form as a fresh, ever-smiling 17-year-old deadly assassin on the women's tour.

But for some reason Moore is not firing so far in 2017. Now married and training harder than ever, the major ingredient that seems to be missing is the big M - motivation.

As a young teenager, Moore was motivated by taking down the guys and replicating Kelly Slater-type moves. The young Hawaiian A-grade student from Punahou High School (the same one that Barack Obama attended) would have won more world titles if not for the smooth yet radical, majestic style of six-time world champion Gilmore.

"I wish I had an answer for the way this year has gone,” Moore said after another poor performance at the Vans US Open of Surfing.

"I think it's a combination of things. Having been on tour for eight years, I'm trying to mix things up and motivate myself in different ways.

"I'm also dealing with the mental blocks that come with not doing so well. There's a lot going on and a lot to pick apart but I'm having fun and I'm stoked to be here.”

Trestles, France, Portugal and Hawaii, the four remaining locations, are traditionally more suited to Moore's strike rate and expect the fireworks to begin at Trestles to correct a further slide and the unlikely prospect of falling off the Championship Tour.

"Instead of waiting for something to happen, start moving,” Moore posted on her blog site.

"For me, that's doing all the little things that empower me and give me confidence.”

Moore's adversary Gilmore is in need of a good result to resuscitate a possible seventh world title run.

Sitting in fourth position behind Tyler Wright, Sally Fitzgibbons and Courtney Conlogue, Gilmore will need a quarter-final result or better to stay in the hunt to equal Layne Beachley on seven world titles.

Stephanie Gilmore will need to do better than a quarter-final finish at Trestles to be a contender for a seventh world title. Sean Rowland/WSL

Gilmore gets a chance to prove it early at the Swatch Pro, with a cracker-jack opening round heat at Trestles. On paper it would have to be the hardest match-up in round one, heat two at Lowers, where Gilmore faces Moore (who, oddly enough, is battling the same quarter-final voodoo hex Gilmore struggled with in 2016) and no.15 Silvana Lima, who both have their own points to prove.

Whoever wins moves ahead into round three but second and third have to battle it out in a second- round sudden death heat, where second is eliminated.

That's a prospect both Moore and Gilmore will avoid at all costs.