Former Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Julie Bishop speaks to the ABC's 730 Report, addressing the alleged toxic culture in parliament. Picture: ABC
Politics

Surprise name pops up as crisis deepens

by Ben Graham
26th Mar 2021 9:03 AM

A NSW Liberal MP Catherine Cusack has released a list of demands of Scott Morrison to deal with the crisis engulfing Parliament - including a call to bring back Julie Bishop.

Ms Bishop has been enjoying her time in the celebrity spotlight since stepping away from politics two years ago.

The former foreign minister has a new television gig lined up with comedian Joel Creasey.

However, Ms Cusack wants to see her back in politics as the sexual assault crisis deepens

Ms Cusack, a state upper house member based on the NSW north coast, fired off a series of blistering tweets on Tuesday night, addressing the Prime Minister and telling him "he doesn't get it".

"Dear Prime Minister I am not your wife/mother/daughter. I am a female Liberal MP," she began her message.

"I know you love family as do I - and (I know you) mean well but you clearly do not understand anything about our political experiences. Pls talk to your women MPs. If they feel safe - they will tell you!"

Originally published as Surprise name pops up as crisis deepens

