Madeleine Edwards has been awarded the Annual Achievement award at the Royal Easter Show in Sydney for her performance in woodchopping events. Photo: Head First Photography
Sport

‘Surreal’: Northern Rivers woman one to watch in woodchop

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
10th Apr 2021 12:00 AM
Murwillumbah woman Madeleine Edwards has caught the eyes of professionals after her performance in woodchopping at the Royal Easter Show.

The 30-year-old competed at the Sydney show last weekend in what she described as the “Wimbledon” of woodchopping where she was award the Annual Achievement award.

The award recognises the women who has shown the most potential, skill and growth throughout the competition – an incredible achievement for someone who entered the sport only 18 months prior.

Madeleine Edwards competing at the Easter Show. Photo: Head First Photography
“It was pretty surreal,” Edwards said.

“It was my first timing being in Sydney and only having been in the sport 18 months, to be up there among the best female competitors in the world, it’s encouraging to keep going.”

Edwards competed in a number of events including single Jill, Jill and Jill doubles, Jack and Jill and underhand events.

Although she only recently got into competing in woodchopping, Edwards has been around the sport for several years.

Madeleine Edwards has been awarded the Annual Achievement award at the Royal Easter Show in Sydney for her performance in woodchopping events. Photo: Head First Photography
She said her dad was involved in the woodchopping rings for some time.

“He would go around to different shows and set up and clean up after the axe men,” she said.

“I’ve watched that forever.”

She said she wanted to get involved for some time but it wasn’t until she reached out to one of the top Australian wood choppers, Jillian Stratton, that things became serious.

“She taught me everything I know,” she said.

“She’s my coach to this day.”

Madeleine Edwards with her award. Photo: Head First Photography
Training for an event is extensive.

Edwards dedicates at least two hours every day to either spending time in the gym working on cardio and strength or practising woodchopping.

“It’s not a conventional sport, it’s a lot mind games you play with yourself,” Edwards said.

“But the thrill of finishing it – every time I finish an underhand or a saw, it’s just the achievement.

“It’s the hardest sport I’ve ever done but at the same time probably the (the most) sport I’ve ever done.”

Up next for Edwards is the Toowoomba Show in two weeks but her ultimate goal is to be on the Australian Women’s Team.

“That’s what I’ll keep working for, being up there with them.”

Tweed Daily News

