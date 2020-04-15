Survey looks at effects of coronavirus pandemic on wellbeing

GLADSTONE adults are invited to report on health behaviours as part of a national survey on the health and wellbeing of Australians living through COVID-19.

It aims to produce data that will be critical in informing future public health policy.

CQUniversity's Dr Rob Stanton is the survey leader and said community lockdowns, social distancing, self isolation and illness could impact the behaviours people adopt now and into the future.

"To ensure we are able to develop appropriate health education and behaviour interventions in the future, it is important that we understand the impact of this pandemic on the health and health behaviours of Australian adults," Dr Stanton said.

He said the study aims to investigate what people know and what health-related behaviours people adopt throughout the term of the pandemic.

"So far, only one study from China has been published on psychological distress during the COVID-19 pandemic, showing more than half of respondents rated the psychological impacts as moderate to severe, with one-third experiencing moderate to severe anxiety," Dr Stanton said.

"Other studies in Australia, Canada, the UK and Germany are examining social isolation and psychological impacts, but few have examined knowledge and implementation of health advice, or health behaviours subsequent to the onset of COVID-19, and none in the Australian context."

Dr Stanton said the survey included socio-demographic questions and questions about respondents' health and wellbeing.

The voluntary CQUniversity COVID-19 Community Survey takes about 20 minutes to complete.

