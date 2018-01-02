Survival of the fittest at Tweed valley property

SURVIVAL: Educator Scott Poad is hosting a series of kids survival workshops during the school holidays.

Scott Powick

A PRISTINE Kunghur property will be home to a range of survival skills workshops throughout the school holidays.

Scott Poad and partner Sally Warren have been running the workshops for the past year.

"We've actually got quite a few events coming up,” Mr Poad said.

This included the Wild 1 and Wild 2 workshops, Pirate Adventure, a teen overnight survival event and a family survival workshop.

In a time where screens are abundant and people are increasingly disconnected from nature, Mr Poad said the workshops offered a refreshing opportunity for kids.

And they could save a life.

"We're all about just getting back to nature and reconnecting with our natural environment and we use survival skills as the delivery method,” he said.

"We talk about what it is we need, as humans, to survive. We then demonstrate how you can source that from the natural environment.”

This covers everything from finding and purifying water to spotting bush tucker, with fire-making thrown in the mix.

"We build shelters out of natural materials,” he said.

"We talk about what to do if you find yourself in the bush and how to avoid that.”

The Wild 1 workshops are broken up with a lunchtime river swim and damper making.

In Wild 2, participants step it up with living skills thrown in the mix, going beyond mere survival with more advanced skills like spear-making and target practice.

Workshops for the whole family are also offered. Mr Poad, an outdoor educator for 18 years, said the beautiful property was also home to whole-family workshops.

"We're blessed with a really beautiful property here,” Mr Poad said.

"There's an abundance of resources that most would just walk by.”

Upcoming workshops include Wild 1 on January 10 and 12, Wild 2 on January 11 and 18, Pirate Adventue on January 20, Rewild Your Tribe Family Survival Skills on January 22.

The property is at 3 Wishes Farm, 3034 Kyogle Rd, Kunghur.

For more information and other future workshop dates, find ReWild on Facebook.

https://www.facebook.com/pg/ReWildyou/events/?ref=page_internal