LEST WE FORGET: Australian Defence Force veteran Peter Ludland was guest speaker at Kingscliff's Remembrance Day service. Mr Ludland was medically discharged from the army after surviving a helicopter crash in Afghanistan. Picture: Jodie Callcott
Survivor home to tell his story at Kingscliff Remembrance Day

Jodie Callcott
12th Nov 2019 6:00 AM
AN Australian Defence Force veteran who survived a helicopter crash in Afghanistan was the guest speaker at Kingscliff's Remembrance Day service.

Terranora local Peter Rudland spoke about his long career, the crash that retired him from service and the importance of keeping our soldiers' past alive by remembering them.

In June 2010, Mr Rudland was one of 15 troops on a Black Hawk helicopter that crashed in Afghanistan.

Three Australian soldiers and one American soldier were killed.

Mr Rudland survived, but nearly every bone is his body was broken.

"I got injuries to most parts of my body, broken legs, my rifle embedded into my leg and took out a large portion of my upper leg," Mr Rudland said.

"I had a broken pelvis, broken back in multiple locations, broken arm, face in three places, nose, eye sockets, cheek bone, frontal lobe bleed, so a small brain injury.

"I had no bowel or bladder function and no leg function, so it was accepted that I would be paraplegic.

"Everything just fell in place - I got movement and feeling back.

"I had some excellent surgeons along the way who have done amazing things and got me to a stage where I can pretty much do most things that most people can."

An SBS camera crew filmed Mr Rudland's speech on Monday and followed him throughout the day.

They are filming for a show about Australians living with pain and Mr Rudland was put forward as a candidate.

"I am an ambassador for Pain Australia, Pain Australia put my name forward for them to have a chat to me," he said.

"In a general day I do have a lot of pain and there are different ways to deal with that like with the opioids and I hate to say it, but mindfulness.

"I guess that's the input they are looking for from me and the different community aspects I try to get myself involved in so I can occupy my time."

