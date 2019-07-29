Menu
Survivor star’s ‘savage’ parting words

by Nick Bond
29th Jul 2019 9:13 AM

 

MARATHON swimming legend Susie Maroney last night became the third person voted out of this season of Australian Survivor - and one of the contestants responsible for her early exit from the game offered her some "savage" parting words.

Maroney, 44, went head-to-head with Boost juice founder Janine Allis during a tense tribal council, both women keenly aware there had been a push from within the Champions tribe to oust them.

In the end, Maroney lost out, thus breaking up the seven-strong "athletes alliance" that had formed within the tribe.

 

Susie Maroney has her torch snuffed.
Luke had some harsh parting words.
As Maroney left the tribal council, viewers got to see who voted for her - among them, returning player Luke Toki, who delivered a brutal blow as he cast his vote.

"Susie, I'd like to wish you good luck in your next swim …" he said, earnestly looking into the camera.

"Back to Australiaaaaa!"

 

Savage. Even Australian Survivor host Jonathan LaPaglia thought so:

 

On the whole, viewers loved it - if Australian Survivor was a viewer-voted show it'd seem Luke would have a fair shot of winning:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

And as several fans pointed out on Twitter last night, Toki has some competition when it comes to brutal Survivor kiss-offs. It was only a season ago contestant Fenella McGowan released weeks of pent-up frustration with macho meat-head Zach - a former star of Aussie TV show Gladiators - as she successfully voted him out of the competition:

 

Yaaas Fenella, finish him.
Australian Survivor airs 7:30pm Sundays - Tuesdays on Ten.

