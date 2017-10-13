24°
Suspected stolen property taken from Kielvale home

A KIELVALE man has been charged after police raided his home.

Investigators from Tweed Heads Criminal Investigation executed a firearms prohibition order and crime scene warrant at the Palmvale Rd property about 2pm on Thursday, with the assistance of the Tweed/Byron Target Action Group and Tweed Byron Intelligence.

The owner of the property was already in custody for unrelated matters at the time.

Police seized property which was believed to have been stolen.

He was charged in relation to an outstanding warrant and appeared before Tweed Heads Local Court on Thursday.

Inquiries continue into the suspected stolen property and anyone who can assist with information has been urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

