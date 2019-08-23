Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are hunting for two man after an armed robbery north of Brisbane today.
Police are hunting for two man after an armed robbery north of Brisbane today.
Crime

Suspects on the run after armed robbery

by David Alexander
23rd Aug 2019 3:13 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are hunting for two man believed to be have been involved in an armed robbery at a home north of Brisbane this morning.

Police said at 7.45am, two men, one of whom was armed with a firearm, forced their way into a home on Seabiscuit Crescent, Kallangur.

The men demanded cash from a man before fleeing over a neighbouring fence and leaving the scene on two bicycles.

A 28-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman who were in the house at the time were not physically injured during the robbery.

Investigators are appealing for anyone with dashcam or CCTV vision from Seabiscuit Crescent or Whitehorse Road to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

armed robbery brisbane

Top Stories

    How many new cops is the Northern Rivers getting?

    premium_icon How many new cops is the Northern Rivers getting?

    Crime THE new wave of police recruits will be a welcome addition to the Northern Rivers.

    Brisbane teen charged after Tweed police chase

    premium_icon Brisbane teen charged after Tweed police chase

    News Police used road spikes to stop the 17-year-old

    Garden shed burns while resident does the school run

    premium_icon Garden shed burns while resident does the school run

    Breaking A STRUCTURAL fire in Pottsville is reportedly out of control, after it began just...

    Out of control bushfire ‘suspicious’

    premium_icon Out of control bushfire ‘suspicious’

    Crime Bushfire burning out of control thought to be suspicious,