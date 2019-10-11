Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Benjamin White fought the fire all day Tuesday at Busbys Flat and has since seen suspicious activity regarding potential looters.
Benjamin White fought the fire all day Tuesday at Busbys Flat and has since seen suspicious activity regarding potential looters.
Community

Fear of looters at fire-ravaged properties

Susanna Freymark
by
11th Oct 2019 1:48 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IMAGINE having gone through a raging fire, to then being scared to leave your property for fear of looters.

Benjamin White, along with his partner, daughter and father-in-law stayed on their property at Busbys Flat to fight the fires.

The property at Duck Creek Rd was surrounded by fire, Mr White said.

"A helicopter was going over us and turned back. "

The timing of that water bombing helicopter helped save their house and shed.

Exhausted from fighting the fire all day Tuesday, they managed to get some rest late in the evening.

On a smoky Wednesday morning at 5am, Mr White heard a 4WD coming onto their property.

"They'd made a big effort to get around the fallen trees," Mr White said.

"We hoped it was the SES."

We were meant to be dead, he said.

"We turned the light on and the 4WD chucked a u-turn and took off,."

Mr White informed the police about the suspicious vehicle.

"I've heard stories of people stealing diesel," he said.

When Mr White goes into town, his father-in-law stays at their property to keep guard.

Richmond Police district Inspector Chad Deegenaars said there had been rumours of activity but no evidence.

"Police are maintaining a strong presence at Rappville and fire affected areas," Insp Deegenaars said.

"We have rostered extra shifts for a visible police presence."

 

Benjamin White stayed at his father-in-law's place on Duck Creek Rd at Busbys Flat and fought the blaze.
Benjamin White stayed at his father-in-law's place on Duck Creek Rd at Busbys Flat and fought the blaze.

More Stories

busbys flat duck creek editors picks fires northern rivers community
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Three Nigerian dwarf goats call Duranbah home

    premium_icon Three Nigerian dwarf goats call Duranbah home

    Offbeat Meet the newest animals to join the fauna park at Tropical Fruit World

    Family’s craving for authentic Mexican creates award-winning business

    premium_icon Family’s craving for authentic Mexican creates award-winning...

    Business When Jefte and Joey Juarez moved to Burringbar in 2014, they struggled to find...

    Election promise on hospital is not set in stone

    premium_icon Election promise on hospital is not set in stone

    News The final decision on an election promise is yet to be finalised for the Tweed...

    NSW only state allowing single-use plastic bags

    premium_icon NSW only state allowing single-use plastic bags

    Environment The NSW Opposition leader has called on Tweed MP Geoff Provest to back their call...