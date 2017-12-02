Suspicious stash found after car plunges into river

EMERGENCY services have dragged a car from the Tweed River at Dulguigan, revealing a suspicious stash inside.
After being called to a motor vehicle theft at a nearby Dulguigan Rd property shortly after 9am.
Tweed/Byron Local Area Command duty officer Inspector Gary Cowan said a man was arrested at the scene.
Shortly afterwards, officers spotted a black sedan submerged in the Tweed River.
With the assistance of the SES, Fire and Rescue, tow truck driver and a local farmer, they were able to remove the vehicle from the water and tow it up a steep embankment.
No one was inside the vehicle and no one was injured.
But officers found a stash of number plates of Queensland, New South Wales and Victorian origin inside the boot of the vehicle.
"There were reports that a car was being stolen,” Insp Cowan said.
"(Police) arrested an offender.”
The Queensland number plated on the vehicle were believed to have been stolen.
Charges are yet to be laid.