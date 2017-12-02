Suspicious stash found after car plunges into river

Emergency services assess the vehicle after removing it from the Tweed River on Dulguigan Rd on Saturday.

Emergency services assess the vehicle after removing it from the Tweed River on Dulguigan Rd on Saturday. Liana Turner

EMERGENCY services have dragged a car from the Tweed River at Dulguigan, revealing a suspicious stash inside.

After being called to a motor vehicle theft at a nearby Dulguigan Rd property shortly after 9am.

Tweed/Byron Local Area Command duty officer Inspector Gary Cowan said a man was arrested at the scene.

Shortly afterwards, officers spotted a black sedan submerged in the Tweed River.

Photos View Photo Gallery

With the assistance of the SES, Fire and Rescue, tow truck driver and a local farmer, they were able to remove the vehicle from the water and tow it up a steep embankment.

No one was inside the vehicle and no one was injured.

But officers found a stash of number plates of Queensland, New South Wales and Victorian origin inside the boot of the vehicle.

"There were reports that a car was being stolen,” Insp Cowan said.

"(Police) arrested an offender.”

The Queensland number plated on the vehicle were believed to have been stolen.

Charges are yet to be laid.