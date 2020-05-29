Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police have revealed Willow Dunn - the four-year-old found dead in her home on Monday - faced sustained mistreatment in the lead up to her death.
Police have revealed Willow Dunn - the four-year-old found dead in her home on Monday - faced sustained mistreatment in the lead up to her death.
Crime

Willow Dunn starved to death, police say

by Patrick Billings
29th May 2020 2:49 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE four-year-old found dead in her Cannon Hill home on Monday was severely malnourished, a post mortem has found.

Willow Dunn, who was left in her cot so long that she developed painful pressure sores that led to the bones of her hips being exposed, faced sustained mistreatment in the lead up to her death, police have revealed.

Willow Dunn was found dead in her Cannon Hill home.
Willow Dunn was found dead in her Cannon Hill home.

Willow's father, Mark James Dunn, 43, has been charged with her murder.

But police have launched a major investigation to establish who else was responsible for her mistreatment in the "days, weeks, years leading up to her death".

Acting Detective Inspector Chris Knight said the post mortem examination revealed Willow "was experiencing serious malnourishment, and many other health concerns that indicated sustained mistreatment".

"Our investigation will continue until the detectives are satisfied that we've exhausted all options to make a thorough evaluation and decide whether or not any other culpability exists for any other people that had responsibility to provide care for her," he said.

"We're appealing to the public for assistance to anybody who had knowledge of and contact with Willow Dunn and her family and we encourage them to please come forward while we try and piece together, an accurate and comprehensive picture of her entire life.

"We're interested in the family dynamics. We're interested in anything people can offer, but primarily a major focal point is the carer responsibilities - who had responsibilities over Willow and her siblings."

Meanwhile, an investigation has been launched into child neglect in Brisbane, following Willow's death and the discovery of two autistic Stafford teens found living in horrific conditions.

*For 24-hour support in Queensland phone DVConnect on 1800 811 811, MensLine on 1800 600 636 or the national hotline 1800RESPECT  on 1800 737 732.

Originally published as Sustained mistreatment: Cause of Willow's death revealed

crime domestic violence neglect willow dunn

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Masked graffiti accused has his charges dismissed

        premium_icon Masked graffiti accused has his charges dismissed

        News THE court imposed a range of treatment-based conditions.

        101 years: Air force Sergeant, mother, world traveller

        premium_icon 101 years: Air force Sergeant, mother, world traveller

        Community Gladys Farley was “sworn to secrecy” about her time in the Air Force

        Mayor worried second wave could cause ‘terrible tragedy’

        premium_icon Mayor worried second wave could cause ‘terrible tragedy’

        News Death would be “not more tragic or less tragic if it was my wife.”

        Heart-wrenching moment mum knew her girl was gone

        premium_icon Heart-wrenching moment mum knew her girl was gone

        News “She hopped in the vehicle and that was the last time we saw her alive.”