Sweeping view of Tweed saved

FINAL TOUCHES: Artist Andy Reimanis has finished restoring the Tweed Valley panorama, which was salvaged after the March floods. Scott Davis

THE iconic views of the Tweed Valley can now be seen from the heart of the Murwillumbah CBD.

After the March floods destroyed the Murwillumbah Visitor Information Centre, the 360-degree mural that had been erected onto the walls of the World Heritage Rainforest Centre was relocated next to the Court House Hotel.

Artist Andy Reimanis created the artwork in 2012 and has just put the finishing touches to the salvaged piece of art.

Mr Reimanis said relocating the mural was a lengthy process but it was well worth it in order to preserve the panorama.

"There were some panels down the bottom of the room (that were damaged) but 95per cent of the panels were actually intact,” MrReimanis said.

"I spent six weeks trying to reconfigure the image and realign the horizon, which took a bit of artistic licence.

"It's looking better now than it did before. The room is a little bit easier on the eye, it's a bigger open space and it's level.

"The feedback from people who have been up here and who saw it over there show they certainly think it's more impressive.”

Mr Reimanis said he was thankful for the assistance of the Court House Hotel and the Tweed Experiences Network for their assistance during the relocation.

"They've basically donated the rooms for the community, which is really fantastic,” he said.

"Otherwise the panels would be in my shed. It's now in the CBD and I've had more locals come to see it.”

