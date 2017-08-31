19°
Sweet challenge in store for bartenders

FRESH TASTE: Harriet Messenger from Husk Distilliers, mixes a Traditional Caribbean cocktail, the Ti Punch, by using local ingredients. She's calling on local bartenders to add their own flair for their cocktail challenge.
by Liana Turner

AS THE Tweed's sugar harvest continues, Husk Distillers are mixing up a new way to celebrate the region's produce.

The Tumbulgum-based business is holding a mixology challenge, where the region's bartenders can add their own flair to the Ti Punch cocktail using Husk's Pure Cane agricole rum as a base.

Husk Distillers' Harriet Messenger said it was the first time the company - famed by its colour-changing Ink Gin - had held a challenge like this.

The Ti Punch is made from agricole rum - comprised of sugar cane juice, rather than molasses - sugar and lime.

Entrants to the challenge can use any sweetener and any form of citrus, and no more than two extra ingredients.

"When you have a good rum like Pure Cane, you want to taste the rum," Ms Messenger said.

"It's got all of the character of the land in the bottle. They have to come up with another Ti punch recipe that reflects our region."

She said up to six finalists would be selected for the Byron, Gold Coast and Brisbane semi-finals before the Brisbane-based grand final in October.

The next release from Husk's North Coast Bar Series - which began with Pure Cane - will be a spiced rum.

After a barrel infusion last week, this could be released by Christmas.

Challenge entrants must be 18 years or older and entries close on September 15. Visit huskdistillers.com.

