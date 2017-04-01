Swiftwater firefighters brave the floodwaters

Jeremy Stubbs from NSW Fire & Rescue directs the Swiftwater teams who are preparing to enter the floodwaters of the Lismore CBD.

AMONGST the deluge of filthy floodwater, debris and rapidly moving currents, the Swiftwater crews of the Fire & Rescue NSW were out in force on Saturday.

NSWFR liaison officer Jeremy Stubbs said the men were there to assist the SES.

He said the FRNSW has deployed six Swiftwater crews comprising the 24 specialist firefighters from Sydney, who where there to put to good use their expertise of of working in the dangerous environments of rapids, stormwater canals and creeks.

NSWFR Swiftwater team Yankee, have deployed from Sydney to back up the SES efforts in the floods. Station officer Paul Shapter (third from left) with some of his crew before being mobilised on their next mission. Alison Paterson

Station officer Paul Shapter said his unit comprised Swiftwater Yankee, one the many crews operating in the Northern Rivers.

"Our team comprises people from C and D shifts and come from different parts of Sydney,” he said.

"We have brought up her six cars, four boats and six crews of four fire-fighters.”

The NSWFR Swiftwater crews are just one of many who are in Lismore and the region to back up the SES.

They could be seen shaking their heads at Lismore locals who were using boats and kayaks, many without life-vests, to paddle along the still flooded streets.