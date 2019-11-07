Swim coach to face trial over child sex assault charges

A SWIM coach who police allege sexually abused young girls on Sydney's lower north shore has been committed for trial.

Kyle Daniels showed little reaction as he stood before a Downing Centre District Court magistrate on Thursday supported by his parents.

"I commit you for trial … through the relevant child sexual assault program," Deputy Chief Magistrate Michael Allen said.

The clean-cut 21-year-old, whose charges had previously been reduced from 56 to 26, will be formally arraigned on November 18.

Kyle Daniels arrives at Downing Centre District Court. Picture: Damian Shaw

Daniels is accused of sexually abusing his students between February and June 2018 at Mosman Swim Centre - where he worked casually for $27 an hour.

The Former Knox Grammar School prefect is also facing a number of Apprehended Personal Violence Orders but those proceedings were adjourned to March 2020.

In September a raft of charges were withdrawn against Daniels but the identical twin from Balgowlah in the northern beaches is still facing several counts of sexual intercourse with a child under the age of 10, indecent assault and intentionally sexually touching a child.

Kyle Daniels with his parents. Picture: Damian Shaw

Police say the South African-born Sydney University student was still committing sexual offences until 10 days before he was arrested at his parents' $2.3 million home on March 12.

Detectives who were sifting through hours of CCTV footage at the swim centre held an information night in March for concerned north shore parents before more young alleged victims came forward.

Daniels must report daily to Manly Police Station as part of his stringent $100,000 bail conditions.

He must also not seek paid or voluntary work that would bring him into contact with anyone under 16, must not work as a swimming instructor or lifeguard or contact his ­alleged victims.