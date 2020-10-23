SWING AND MISS: Golf club rejects developer’s $700M plan

A MELBOURNE-BASED developer claims to have the answer to “save” the Coolangatta and Tweed Heads Golf Course despite the local club saying it neither wants, nor needs saving.

Property developer Chiodo Corporation has submitted plans to the CTHGC board to transform the land into a $700 million mixed-use development, toting it as a future tourist mecca.

Director Paul Chiodo said his proposal includes keeping a 36 hole golf course but adding on “non-core” land — a marina upgrade, hotel, upgrading the clubhouse, adding 600 dwellings including mid-level residential buildings followed by “luxury” triple-storey townhouses.

He explained a $1 million donation would also be floated to the CTHGC on top of the development and new club house.

However CTHGC’s solicitor Derek Cronin has said the proposal by Chiodo was rejected by the board of the club more than two years ago.

“I don’t propose to comment further on why the proposal was rejected, other than to say that negotiations between Chiodo and the club failed,” he said.

“The proposal by Chiodo did not progress to the point where it was ever put to the members at a general meeting for approval.”

Mr Chiodo says without the lifeline his development provided, the club would not survive financially amid dropping membership numbers, a statement the CTHGC “vigorously disputes”.

“If something doesn’t happen the club will fall over and then there won’t be a golf course,” he said.

“Our proposal will also provide the CTHGC with a new world-class, state-of-the-art golf club and facilities, a much-need upgrade from the club’s current facilities which we don’t believe to be up to compliance standard.”

Mr Cronin said the company had “been making these claims for a long period of time and they are old and repetitive”.

“Any suggestion that the club is in financial difficulty is completely false, the accounts of the club are audited and are published for the benefit of members each year at the AGM.

“In fact the club has performed remarkably well in the last financial year despite COVID-19 and it has a very strong balance sheet.”

No development applications have been put forward to the Tweed Shire Council and no development agreement has been signed by the club, something Mr Chiodo hopes will change at the CTHGC’s upcoming AGM.

He proposed creating a masterplan by working closely with the CTHGC board and members, the council and the community “complementing the current landscape and beauty the area has to offer”.

“The project would also look to generate 100 jobs in the region, through construction and the opportunity for longer-term employment as part of the proposed developments,” Mr Chiodo said.