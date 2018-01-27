Swing in to the cinema to win big

THE Southern Gold Coast is set to star on the big screen with the release of the Australia retro movie Swinging Safari.

The good-time 1970s film, starring Guy Pearce and Kylie Minogue, was filmed entirely on the Gold Coast, with local scenes shot at Froggies Beach and Snapper Rocks at Point Danger.

The film will screen at BCC Cinemas Coolangatta at The Strand until February 6.

Connecting Southern Gold Coast CEO Peter Doggett said the town was ready to celebrate the film's release.

In conjunction with the screening, local moviegoers can enter a competition to win a retro-themed weekend getaway for two, staying at the iconic La Costa Motel in Bilinga, with the winner announced on February 7.

The prize, valued at more than $1000, includes a two-night stay at La Costa Motel, two vintage bicycles from Reid Cycles to ride down to Froggies Beach for a gourmet picnic experience set up by Mervyn Roys Café and Sunlounge Collections.

Anyone who purchases a ticket to see the film at BCC Cinemas Coolangatta can enter.

La Costa Motel owner Di Cartmill said the opportunity to see the film in Coolangatta would bring a wave of nostalgia to the city's southern suburbs.

"The '70s was the era that the Southern Gold Coast really came into its own, and Coolangatta Beach was the place to be,” she said.

"As a retro motel we love embracing the nostalgia that our area is famous for and partnering with other local businesses to deliver this fun experience.

"It's not every day that a major Australian film is shot here, so we're excited to be part of the hype it's creating.”

Swinging Safari is now screening in cinemas.