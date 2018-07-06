SXSW stars return to Tyalgum

TWEED FAVOURITES: The Heart Collectors return to Tyalgum next Friday after touring Europe.

TWEED FAVOURITES: The Heart Collectors return to Tyalgum next Friday after touring Europe.

TYALGUM indie folk band The Heart Collectors are back on home turf and set to perform their first concert back in Australia after a four-month stint overseas.

The Heart Collectors return to Flutterbucks Pizzeria next Friday after a huge 60-date tour across the US, England and Ireland.

Replete with stories from across the globe, the band will be sharing their latest adventures with the Flutterbucks crowd in between playing their original songs for local fans, friends and family.

The Heart Collectors journeyed to the US in early March for eight showcases at the prestigious South by South West music festival in Austin, Texas - the third year in a row they have played the festival.

"It's an incredible opportunity to be able to travel internationally with our music,” lead vocalist and percussionist Kymrie Henge said.

"Austin is a beautiful place for music and the arts... we feel so welcomed by our family of people who love and support our music there.”

On another jet plane, the band arrived in Europe for their second tour of the UK and Ireland, playing at Rochester Sweeps Festival and Sofar Sounds London, as well as shows across both countries.

Touring across Europe was an incredible experience according to the band's mandolinist and banjo player Tristan Dafoe.

"It was really an honour to bring back the songs we wrote during our time in England and Ireland last year, and share them with the people and in the places that inspired them,” Dafoe said.

"Ireland especially - it has really rubbed off on our songwriting, and was a major influence of this new EP.”

The Heart Collectors are now home-bound for the next six months, with appearances at O'Heart Festival, Folk by the Sea Festival and an east coast tour on the horizon.

Then the Tyalgum troubadours are off again, jetting to Canada for the Folk Alliance International Conference in Montreal.

So next week is your chance to catch The Heart Collectors in their natural habitat. But if you can't make it, the band is always sharing the love on their social platforms, where you can follow them along the journey

WHEN: 7pm Friday, July 13

WHERE: Flutterbucks Pizza

TICKETS: $15 on the door with bookings essential as seating limited. Call (02) 6679 3221