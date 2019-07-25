Sydney actor charged after police bring down steroid lab

An actor and stunt man has been arrested over an elaborate steroid manufacturing laboratory found in Sydney’s north west.

An actor and stuntman who dubbed himself 'Crazy Dave' has been arrested in relation to an elaborate steroid manufacturing laboratory found in Sydney's north west.

Police stormed a home in Woodcroft on Wednesday morning, arresting 33-year-old David Blazejko and allegedly uncovering the clandestine laboratory.

At more than six-feet tall and weighing around 130kg Blazejko has been cast in a number of relatively low-profile action films, including one titled English Dogs.

Blazejko was arrested by police on Wednesday. Picture: NSW Police

Strike Force Hyndman officers arrested Blazejko around 8am on Wednesday and took him to Blacktown Police Station where he was charged with manufacture prohibited drug (commercial quantity), supply prohibited drug (commercial quantity) and possess drug manufacture apparatus make prohibited drug.

He is due to front Burwood Local Court today.

The arrest comes after ABF officers stopped a "vacuum filtration kit" they believed could be used for steroid production in a consignment from China on October 8, 2018.

Hundreds of pills were seized as part of the police raids. Picture: NSW Police

They also allegedly found sticker labels "for various performance and image enhancing drugs".

The case was referred to NSW Police and detectives from Blacktown established Strike Force Hyndman to investigate further. On June 7, ABF officers found another air cargo package, declared as paper plates, allegedly containing a manual capsule filling and joining machine.

Two days later another package was found allegedly containing 1kg of illicit steroids concealed within food packaging.

Some of the other items seized by police. Picture: NSW Police

Local police, drug squad specialists and Fire and Rescue NSW HAZMAT crews all worked to safely dismantle the laboratory on Wednesday.

Blacktown Police Commander Detective Superintendent Trent King said the arrest had "prevented the potential manufacture and distribution of illicit substances throughout our local community".

Dave Blazejko (right) is a big fan of actor Steven Seagal. Picture: Facebook

"Our strong working relationships will navigate any detection at the border to ensure we continue to disrupt crime and investigate those involved [allegedly involved] in criminal activity, in turn, making our streets safer," Mr King said.

ABF Regional Investigations Superintendent Garry Low said "our officers continue to demonstrate their skills and expertise when it comes to identifying mail and cargo packages that are out of the ordinary".

Investigations continue.