Westpac manager’s $300 coke dealing fail

SIX dial-up dealers who supplied cocaine to Sydney's high-flyers - including one glamorous Westpac manager who made just $300 in her brief illicit career - have avoided prison.

Danielle Jade Gabris, 28, was part of a mini-cocaine syndicate that supplied drugs outside of business hours to people across the CBD.

Gabris, along with fellow Westpac employee Hayra Pasic, 26, and Greenacre electrician Ahmed El-Harris, 20, would drop off the drugs at an agreed location when they left work for the day - after users texted or called a central number.

Married­ ­father-of-one and plumber Mohammed Halwani, car dealership worker Kristen Maree Seymour and labourer Mahmoud Berjaoui also admitted dealing cocaine through the system - which NSW Police has dubbed "dial-a-dealer".

As all six were sentenced in the Downing Centre's District Court today, which heard undercover cops posed as buyers by texting the central number, asking if they could "catch up" later in the day and "buying" between one to two bags.

Danielle Gabris, 26, from Wentworth Point charged with drug supply.

She had been working as a bank manager.

The operation, called Strike Force Northrop, was used to sting the six dealers between October and November 2017.

The court heard about 8pm on October 21 2017, Gabris was spotted in her black Holden Cruze sedan on Missenden Rd at Camperdown when a man jumped in the front seat.

Police surveillance allegedly captured the man buying a gram of cocaine for $300 before he jumped out of the car and strolled off.

However, her short-lived career came to an end when an undercover cop arranged for her to deliver a bag of the drug to Newtown that same day.

Police officers then turned up at her Westpac office in Concord West the following month - where she managed 22 people - where they arrested her and searched her car.

Fifteen small plastic freezer bags with cocaine and $5100 in loose cash was stuffed, "open in plain view", in the driver's side door, the District Court was told.

Despite the stash, police said Gabris - who now works as a customer service officer- made just $300 in around three weeks from the illicit venture.

Gabris made just $300 from dealing before she was caught, court documents state.

She had now cut ties with the people in her life who she blamed for introducing her to drugs, but Judge Jonathon Priestley SC said that excuse was "weak".

"You offended because you wanted to," he told her.

However, as with the other five dealers sentenced today in the same courtroom - all with non-custodial, community sentences - he said Gabris was a "low-level delivery person" in a much bigger drug supply operation.

Gabris' Intensive Correction Order lasts two years and she is to abstain from taking any illicit drugs, complete 200 hours of community service and commit no offences.

"If you are found to be holding as much as a tiny bit of marijuana, then you'll be in strife," the judge warned.

The court today also heard how her colleague, fellow former Westpac employee Pasic, was stung by an undercover officer posing as a buyer of two bags of coke at the Opera Bar on October 13, 2017.

Judge Priestley SC read out texts between Pasic and the undercover cop in which she explained that she shuts up shop at 12am.

Electrician Ahmed El-Harris, 19, from Greenacre was also sentenced for dealing cocaine.

Father-of-one Mohammed Halwani was given an Intensive Correction Order. Picture: Facebook

"But, if you message me at 11:50pm, I'll kill you," Pasic wrote.

The court heard that in another police sting on October 28, an undercover cop said to Pasic "You must be the busiest girl in Sydney."

Hasic replied: "I honestly am, f**k my life."

She was arrested on November 29 that year and told police she "felt pressured" to deal drugs. She was given an 18-month Intensive Correction Order.

All six offenders were given Intensive Correction Orders (IOC), except Seymour who was given Community Correction Order because she has relocated to Melbourne - where an IOC cannot be enforced.

Judge Priestley SC said the six offenders had mostly clean criminal records and had been picked for the drug dealing operation for that reason.

"All have minor or no criminal records at all," he said. "It may well be that they have been selected in this (drug dealing operation) because of this.

"All are, bar one, are in gainful employment. All have taken steps to change their lives since being arrested."

However, he told all six that they were not being "let off" for their crimes.

"Today is not a happy day for you," he said. "You are no longer free in the way you were yesterday."