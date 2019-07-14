Menu
A busker has gone full beast-mode and caught a teen who allegedly tried to steal from him.
Crime

Busker chases down alleged teen thief

by Hannah Higgins
14th Jul 2019 3:15 PM

A man's alleged attempt to rob a Sydney busker has backfired after the musician chased him down and held him until police arrived.

The 18-year-old man is alleged to have run towards a 38-year-old busker in Pitt Street Mall about 5.45pm on Saturday, grabbing cash from his open guitar case, police say.

However, when the teen tried to make a run for it the busker caught him, holding him in place until officers from the Sydney City Police Area Command arrived.

He was charged with larceny and having goods in his personal custody that were suspected of being stolen and was refused bail, to appear at Parramatta Bail Court on Sunday.

busker citizens arrest editors picks pitt street mall thief

