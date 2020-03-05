Sydney Mardi Gras captured on iPhone Pro 11 Max

All the colour from Sydney Mardi Gras 2020 shot on a Apple's Phone 11 Pro Max.

All the colour from Sydney Mardi Gras 2020 shot on a Apple's Phone 11 Pro Max.

WITH eye-popping colours, bright costumes and big personalities on parade, Sydney's Mardis Gra is the perfect opportunity to put one of the world's best phone cameras to the test.

Thousands gathered in the Sydney CBD to celebrate the annual Mardi Gras festival and parade.

Kink masters, gay rugby players, firefighters and everyone in between joined the celebrations of the gay and lesbian community.

The Sydney Mardi Gras commemorates the '78ers, a group of protesters who were arrested and beaten by police when they tried to march as part of international gay celebrations back in 1978.

As per tradition, the "dykes on bikes" kicked off the parade last Saturday evening.

Of the 191 floats in the parade, several focused on issues such as climate change.

Among capturing the action were several photographers shooting with Apple's flagship iPhone 11 Pro Max.

If you wondered how they got these great shots, here are some good tips.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Swipe left for quick access to the camera

There's a simple way to open the iPhone camera in less than a second. When your iPhone is locked, wake the screen and swipe left to access the camera without having to your to unlock your iPhone.

QuickTake with video.

Start shooting video instantly in Photo mode by holding the Shutter button. No need to switch modes or reframe. Swipe to the right to lock the filming so you can let go of the shutter button. You can also take photos at the same time as filming by tapping the white shutter button that now appears.

Burst

Swipe to the left to engage Burst Mode to capture the key moment when there's lots of movement.

Tap and hold to lock the focus

To ensure your camera is primed and ready, in the Camera app, tap on the screen to set the focus. Slide up or down on the screen to change exposure and then lock the focus by tapping and holding on the screen until the yellow square bounces and you see AE/AF Lock (Autoexposure/ Autofocus lock)



Switching between three cameras

Tap between lenses (0.5x, 1.0x or 2.0x) to maintain the highest optical quality.

Ultra Wide camera

The Ultra Wide camera captures up to four times more scene which is great for action videos, landscape or architecture photos or tight shots.

Wide camera

Use the new immersive interface to help compose up your shot so you know you have the best framing and don't miss any features.

Telephoto camera

The Telephoto camera with a wider ƒ/2.0 aperture captures 40 percent more light. With optical 2x zoom in, you can get closer to the action.

Night mode

Experiment with manual controls to dial in even more detail and less noise.

- Night mode automatically comes on in low-light environments. If the yellow Night mode icon is showing, you're shooting with Night mode.

- Night mode determines capture time based on the scene, and displays this time in the Night mode icon. You can tap on the Night mode icon and adjust the slider to Max to extend the capture time.

- Try propping up your iPhone or using a tripod for a longer capture time at the darkest time of night.

Portrait mode

Capture classic portrait framing with the Telephoto camera, or zoom out to capture group portraits with the Wide camera. iOS 13 adds the High-Key Mono effect for studio-style monochromes. And Portrait Lighting lets you control the intensity of your light.

Selfies and Slofies

Take studio-quality selfies. Depth Control lets you adjust the depth of field before or after you shoot. Portrait Lighting supports six lighting effects: Natural, Studio, Contour, Stage, Stage Mono, and all-new High-Key Mono. Shoot expressive selfies with 4K video up to 60fps, and extended dynamic range in video up to 30 fps for more highlight details. The TrueDepth camera also lets you take a superfun slofie-a slo-mo selfie video-at 120 fps.

.