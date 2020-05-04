Menu
Sydney school closed after positive COVID-19 test

by Georgia Clark
4th May 2020 8:13 AM

 

 

A school in Sydney's west has been forced to shut its doors after a student returned a positive COVID-19 test.

Warragamba Public School will be forced to close for face-to-face learning today as cleaners blitz through classrooms and authorities try to trace down contacts of an infected student.

The school announced this morning its students would have to stay home in coming days after a student tested positive for the deadly virus.

Warragamba Public School is shut after one of its students tests positive to coronavirus. Picture: Supplied
In a statement, the school said all students who had been in contact with the infected person would receive a phone call.

"Staff and students who are identified as a close contact will be contacted and advised they should self-isolate for the required period of time," the statement read.

All students will be taught at home and parents can find learning materials on the department's Learning from Home website.

 

 

Originally published as Sydney school closed after positive COVID-19 test

