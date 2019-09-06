Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Woman, 68, 'sold drugs out of home'

6th Sep 2019 6:16 AM

A 68-year-old woman has been charged with allegedly supplying drugs and possessing a firearm following investigations in Sydney's south.

In August, Operation Vipers was launched after police suspected drugs were being sold from a Hurstville home.

Just after midday on Thursday, a search warrant was executed at the house and police seized cannabis, methylamphetamine, a revolver, a Taser, scales, and mobile phones.

The woman was charged with 14 offences and refused bail to appear before Sutherland Local Court on Friday.

More Stories

Show More
drugs editors picks

Top Stories

    Police move to avert bikie war after stabbing

    premium_icon Police move to avert bikie war after stabbing

    News Police have spoken to an emotional former Hells Angels bikie whose brother was fatally stabbed, warning him against taking the law into his own hands.

    Qld adds 10,000 to long-term unemployment queue

    premium_icon Qld adds 10,000 to long-term unemployment queue

    News Darling Downs, Mackay, Gold Coast and outback Queensland worst hit

    Seagulls prepared for club’s huge occasion

    premium_icon Seagulls prepared for club’s huge occasion

    Sport Tweed coach Ben Woolf said his side knew they would be in for a tough match when...