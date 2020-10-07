Menu
Police are seeking information on an attempted bank robbery at North Lakes in Brisbane. Picture: QPS
Crime

Syringe used in attempted bank robbery

Ellen Ransley
7th Oct 2020 8:39 AM

A man hidden beneath a face mask and bucket hat attempted to rob a bank while armed with a syringe in Brisbane's north last week.

Police say the masked man threatened a teller at a North Lakes bank shortly after 10am last Wednesday, September 30.

He fled towards Anzac Ave after an alarm was activated.

Police said the man was wearing a dark blue button-up shirt, long trousers, a cream bucket cap and a blue surgical mask.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage should contact police.

 

