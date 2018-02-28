Tackling river pollution head-on

CLEAN-UP: Yak Hunters and Anglermaniacs are working with Tweed Tackle and Marine to clean up the Tweed River . Mathew Kouimtzis, Jason Patane and Dan Le Mura.

FISHERMEN are taking the health of the Tweed River into their own hands, when they participate in the national Clean Up Australia Day campaign this weekend.

Kayak fishing group Yak Hunters will join forces with The Anglermaniacs and Tweed Tackle and Marine on Sunday to tackle the mammoth task of trying to clean up the Tweed River and surrounding areas.

Yak Hunters member Mathew Kouimtzis, who is helping to organise the event, urged everyone who had an interest in keeping our waterways clean to join in.

"Since the floods, Tweed River is pretty bad, it needs a good clean-up,” Mr Kouimtzis said.

"A lot of it is is starting to be covered up by mud through the tide moving and natural causes, but there is so much rubbish in there it is not funny.

"When I go out fishing all the time, I take a rubbish bag with me and I could fill at least two rubbish bags while I am out on the water.

"People are just irresponsible and messy a lot of the time, whether it is people in their cars driving past and chucking rubbish out the windows, it all ends up in the river.”

Mr Kouimtzis said anglers also had to take more responsibility for looking after the environment, and should take their excess fishing line, hooks and bait bags home with them to spare any injury to marine life.

"We are making a call to get as many people as we can,” he said.

Tweed Tackle and Marine are sponsoring the event, with lucky door prizes and a free barbecue for those who attend.

Cleaners can choose to remain on the land or go out on kayaks or boats.

Visit: www.cleanupaustralia day.org.au

DETAILS:

What: Clean-up Australia Day - Tweed River

Meet: Tweed Tackle and Marine, 13 Greenway Drive, South Tweed, 8am (NSW)

When: Sunday, March 4, 8am - 1pm, followed by free BBQ upon return.

Contact: Yak Hunters Facebook page or turn up on the day