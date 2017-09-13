23°
Tackling youth homelessness in the Tweed

The Family Centre is hosting a forum on youth homelessness.
A FORUM into youth homelessness is being held tomorrow with the aim of creating new ideas to help young people facing homelessness in the Tweed.

The Family Centre's executive director, David Boutkan, said the forum would be a chance for a cross-section of the community to come together and generate ways of helping young people find their feet again.

"We're going to pull people together who have some really good ideas that can be replicated or some ideas that need help to get off the ground,” he said.

"Everyone can make a contribution to reducing homelessness.

"Some of the other things we're wanting to do is increase the amount of affordable accommodation for young people who are at risk of homelessness.”

Mr Boutkan said there'd been a lot of interest from the business community, council and community groups about the forum.

"We know we live in a community where people do care,” he said.

"They don't want to live in a community where there are a lot of homeless youth.”

The forum will be held at the Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club, Marine Parade, Kingscliff on Thursday, September 14 from 11.30am to 2.30pm.

Topics:  the family centre youth homelessness

Tweed Daily News
