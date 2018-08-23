Tag a friend: Girl power needed for Tweed's next sport team

NRRRL Ladies League Tag is set to be fully realised when Cudgen Hornets join up in 2019.

NORTHERN Rivers Ladies League Tag will be complete next season with the addition of the Cudgen Hornets to NRRRL ranks.

After announcing it will field a Ladies League Tag team next season the Hornets are now putting out feelers for potential new players in 2019.

Ladies League Tag has proved hugely popular in the Northern Rivers. Matthew Elkerton

The club has urged anyone keen, whether it's "your daughter, sister, partner or friend” to get involved.

"We are hoping to get a great group of girls to have a run and most importantly a bit of fun,” said the club.

There are currently two women's tag sides in the Tweed, Murwillumbah Mustangs and Tweed Coast Raiders, who play in the 11 team Northern Rivers Rugby League affiliated competition.

With the addition of Cudgen to NRRRL Ladies League Tag, the competition will be replete with every side that features in the wider NRRRL.

And anyone interested can experience a taste of NRRRL Ladies League Tag action this Saturday in Cudgen as Tweed Coast take on Ballina at Ned Byrne Field at 10.30am.

The match will precede the NRRRL First Grade elimination final clash between Cudgen and Murwillumbah at 2.45pm.