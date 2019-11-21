Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Senior Constable Donnamarie Brew with Lottie and Violet.
Senior Constable Donnamarie Brew with Lottie and Violet.
Breaking

Tail of courage emerges from bushfire disaster

21st Nov 2019 3:57 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THREE Queensland police officers have come to the aide of a Sunshine Coast family who had made a desperate plea to save her dogs from a bushfire zone.

Senior Constable Gary Hall, Senior Constable Donnamarie Brew and Senior Constable Myles Atherton pulled the dogs Lottie and Violent from their Cooroibah home as the blaze raged just metres away.

Senior Constable Donnamarie Brew with Lottie and Violet.
Senior Constable Donnamarie Brew with Lottie and Violet.

Owners fret for pets left in the line of fire

Senior Constable Brew said they knew they had to move fast because they were inside the fire restricted zone.

"When we arrived, there were flames directly opposite the pets' family's house," Senior Constable Brew said.

"It's so fortunate that we were able to arrive in time and had the capacity to go straight there and help."

The police officers were alerted to the plight of the dogs after the family made a plea on social media during the worst of the Cooroibah fire emergency.

Following the rescue, contact was able to be made with the local woman who was completely unaware that her precious pups had been saved.

Senior Constable Hall called her and let her know that both Lottie and Violet were safe and with police.

A meeting point in a safe location was organised for the dogs' owners to be able to collect them.

animals bushfire editors picks pets rescue sunshine coast

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Council extends water carting hours as drought continues

        premium_icon Council extends water carting hours as drought continues

        Council News With the drought across Tweed continuing, council has extended its our for water carters to reduce waiting times

        Tweed’s most sustainable recognised for their efforts

        premium_icon Tweed’s most sustainable recognised for their efforts

        Environment The awards highlighted a range of environmental initiatives in the Tweed and, to go...

        Pottsville sitting pretty at top of the table

        premium_icon Pottsville sitting pretty at top of the table

        Cricket Pottsville travel to Oakes Oval to face Lismore Workers, who are coming off a first...

        Sections of the Pacific Hwy at Tweed Heads set to close for works

        Sections of the Pacific Hwy at Tweed Heads set to close for...

        News Sections of the Pacific Hwy between Darlington and Kennedy drives will be closed at...