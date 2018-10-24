Take a look inside this Bilambil Heights beach getaway

ESCAPING to the country has never been so easy or so close.

While technically not the remote countryside, you'd be easily forgiven for thinking you had been transported to another world, where the ocean meets a luscious landscape.

Seller Phil Holberton said living in Bilambil Heights offered the chance to escape the craziness of city living without being too far removed from the real world.

"We love Bilambil Heights because it's where the country meets the coast,” he said.

"It's just 13 minutes from the beach but a world away from the cares of the day.

"A unique point of difference here is the inclusion of a private outdoor shower in the traditional Bali style.”

"In winter, feel at one with nature as the steam rises from your body whilst gazing at the moon and stars.

"This homely residence has a distinct beach feel reminiscent of days gone by when life was not so fast paced.

"It's a great place to kick-back and unwind as you breathe in the fresh country air.

"The elevated northerly aspect, beneficial use of glass and high vaulted roof of the expansive deck bring the outside in and provides cool ocean views and breezes in summer and the warm private ambience of a fire pit in winter.”

With views to of the Gold Coast, this beach-inspired home is fully renovated and restyled, featuring a brand new kitchen with Caeserstone, stainless steel and ceramics.

The yard is reasonably flat with plenty of space for a carport and room for kids to play.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Bedroom: 3

Bathroom: 1

Parking: 2

Address: 1 Diane Crescent, Bilambil Heights,

Agent: North East Agents Banora Point, Steve Riding, phone: 0438 365 457

Features: Solar power, in-built camphor wood table, outside Bali-style shower, lock-up garage and workshop with under-deck parking.

Price: $559,000

Inspections: Contact agent