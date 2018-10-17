Take a look inside this week's feature property in Casuarina

IT IS obvious as soon as you step through the front door of this double-storey, four-bedroom Casuarina property that your family will feel right at home.

Seller JP Stewart said there was never a dull moment living in the house and he loved the added bonus of privacy, especially when entertaining friends and family in the backyard.

"It's quite private because all of the other houses around are single level,” he said.

"We enjoy the ability to have the house over the two levels and the outdoor area for the kids to play, which most houses around here don't have.”

The children will be able to enjoy their days swimming in the heated pool, relaxing in the spa or even exploring the Cudgen Nature Reserve, which is adjacent to the property.

This magnificent home was designed to incorporate plenty of space for a growing family to enjoy, with a large backyard that's easy to maintain.

The ground floor incorporates a guest bedroom with an ensuite, study, generous laundry, spacious lounge, dining and sleek kitchen with plenty of extra storage.

Upstairs is the stunning master bedroom with private balcony overlooking the nature reserve, with views of Mt Warning in the distance.

The master bedroom also features a luxurious ensuite with free-standing bath, floor-to-ceiling tiling, double vanities and rain shower.

A second living room and two other built-in bedrooms can also be found on the upper level.

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 3

Parking: 2

Address: 27 Laceflower Pde, Casuarina

Agent: LJ Hooker Kingscliff, Nick Witheriff on 0405 618 477 or Carol Witheriff on 0413056405

Features: Crystal chandelier in dining area, 2.7m high ceilings and ceiling fans throughout, plantation shutters on every window, zoned indoor and outdoor sound system, pool cabana with solid wood benches

Price: $1.15 million - $1.2 million

Inspection: Contact agent