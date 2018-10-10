Take a look inside this week's feature property

THIS luxurious bushland retreat with spectacular views of Tallebudgera Valley will simply leave you feeling like you're constantly in holiday mode.

Seller Troy Harris said he always felt relaxed the minute he walked through the front door.

"I love the way the house opens up to the views across the valleys and the hills, it's sensational,” Mr Harris said.

"The swimming pool is fantastic in summer, it's always the right temperature because it's sort of semi-shaded.

"Also, having a garden all around it gives you a tropical feel.”

The spacious three-level residence features high-pitched ceilings, huge plate glass windows, and multiple living and entertaining areas.

On the first level is the open plan kitchen with European appliances and breakfast bar and adjoining dining and living spaces.

Friends and family will be able to soak up the sun out on the extensive wrap-around timber decks, while overlooking the luxurious resort-style lagoon pool area and wide-sweeping natural views.

All five bedrooms are found on the middle and upper levels, including the private parent retreat which features a generous walk-in wardrobe and spa ensuite.

This property is suitable for horses or cattle, with two large on-site dams and a bore easily accessible.

The children will enjoy exploring the property's scenic winding pathways and nature trails.

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 4

Parking: 6

Address: 870 Tallebudgera Creek Rd, Tallebudgera Valley, Qld

Agent: Ray White Tugun, Ken Jacob Ph: 0413 865 323

Features: 18.8ha property with a mix of usable cleared land and pristine bush, thatched Balinese-style gazebo, picturesque ornamental fish pond with cascading waterfall, nursery greenhouse

Price: Auction at 6pm on October 18 at 427Golden Four Dr, Tugun

Inspections: Contact agent