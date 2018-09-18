Take a sneak peak inside Kingscliff's house of the week

THE possibilities are endless for this four-bedroom Kingscliff home in the heart of North Salt.

The flexible floor plan provides plenty of different living options for a family of any size to come and go as they please.

The property provides an option of creating a self-contained guest unit with its own kitchenette, bedroom, bathroom, large living and dining room, the perfect solution for visiting family and friends.

Seller David Punter said the opportunity to have dual occupancy allowed him to open up his home for visitors and guests to enjoy the surrounding neighbourhood and beaches.

"It's an open home that gives everyone plenty of room and space,” Mr Punter said.

"You can put away the car, it's easy walking to the beach and the shops and the big salt park. It's just as close to the creek and great pathways.

"I used to jump on the bike, take the dog and have free reign of the parks.

"The restaurants are within walking distance and there's the patrolled beach.

"The house is on a great quiet street with lots of young families around.”

The central entertaining poolside area was designed to enjoy northern light from the living, dining, kitchen and fully serviced bar areas including beer fonts, keg access, dishwasher and space for a fridge.

Upstairs is divided into two separate areas - one has two spacious secondary bedrooms with a bathroom while in the other, secluded section of the home is the large guest unit with bedroom, bathroom, kitchenette and expansive dining and living room.

The master suite is on the lower level.

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 3

Parking: 2

Address: 21 Tallows Ave, Kingscliff

Agent: LS Properties Casuarina, Lorna Savage Ph: 0408 337 122

Features: Media room, solar heated pool, dual living options,

Price: $1,220,000