Take a step back in time with Wintersun 2.0

TAKE a step back in time when Wintersun 2.0 transforms the Murwillumbah Showgrounds into a giant time machines with retro cars and music next weekend.

The family-friendly event will feature a display of more than 500 cars manufactured up to 1978 including classics, veteran, hot rods, street racers and motorbikes.

Event director Steve Bowman said the popularity of the event continued to grow with participants coming from nearly every state in Australia.

"I think Wintersun 2.0's appeal lies in the location and the laid back nature of the event - we bring together car and music enthusiasts to just sit back at the showgrounds and reflect on a bygone eras,” Mr Bowman said.

"We will have about 40 trade stalls, 16 bands, dance workshops at the showground pavilion, food trucks and many of the car owners will also get the chance to drive their vehicles around the showground precinct.

"There will be judging of the cars and best dressed competitions as well.”

As an added bonus this year, there will be a special event in the town's main street on Saturday evening with up to 50 cars on display, three bands on stage and pop-up food outlets.

"We have joined forces with the Tweed Foodie fest to create a party atmosphere in the main street where people can enjoy the music, sample some great food and get up close to some pretty impressive cars,” he said.

"There will be bands playing at various venues as well and we will have people form the Festival of Speed on Tweed also involved to help promote the event coming next year.

The following week, Wintersun 2.0 goes on the road to Seagulls club at West Tweed.

"We have had great support from the business community and there's no doubt that this is bringing a lot of people into the town and many of them stay on for Cooly Rocks On which follows our event.”

Wintersun 2.0's main days will be Saturday and Sunday with entertainment opening from 9.30am on both days. The main street festival on Saturday gets underway from 4pm.